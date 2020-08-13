Breaking: 49ers, TE George Kittle Agree To New Contract

With the 2020 regular season officially a month away, the San Francisco 49ers have finally reached an agreement on a long-term extension with All-Pro tight end George Kittle.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the extension for Kittle is a five-year deal that is worth $75 million. This makes him by far the highest-paid tight end in the league, passing Hunter Henry for that title.

Rapoport added that San Francisco is still working on the language for his contract. That being said, 49ers fans can officially stop worrying about whether or not Kittle is part of the team’s long-term plans.

This honestly might even be considered a steal for the 49ers due to Kittle’s versatility. Not only is he an explosive pass-catcher, the Iowa product can block just as well as any tight end.

The #49ers & star TE George Kittle are in agreement on a 5-year, $75M extension, sources tell me & @MikeSilver, one that gives him more than half of it in guarantees. Language is being worked on, but numbers are there. One of their top players, this was a big-time priority 💰💰💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 13, 2020

Kittle is a beloved figure in San Francisco due to his energetic persona. He also has an outstanding relationship with Jimmy Garoppolo, which bodes well for the team’s offense.

Last season, Kittle had 85 receptions for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns. The fact that he put up those numbers while playing on an injured ankle is a testament to his toughness.

Now that Kittle is under contract for the foreseeable future, he won’t have to face any questions from the media regarding his situation with the 49ers.

Fans will see Kittle back in action on Sept. 13, when the 49ers take on the Arizona Cardinals.