Breaking: Brock Purdy Leaves NFC Championship Game With Apparent Injury

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 04: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers attempts a pass during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The magical ride of San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy may have just ended in the first quarter of the NFC Championship Game.

Purdy was hit hard by Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Haason Reddick on the 49ers' first possession of the game. He threw an incomplete pass on the play, but after a replay challenge, it was ruled that Purdy had actually fumbled, giving Philadelphia possession.

Purdy appeared to be in some discomfort, and after being checked out on the sideline, was replaced by Josh Johnson on the team's next series.

The seventh-round rookie is officially questionable to return with an elbow injury.

Purdy has been undefeated since taking over for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo late in the regular season. He helped San Francisco register playoff wins over Seattle and Dallas to earn their spot in today's conference title matchup.

Now, his day might be done. Stay tuned.