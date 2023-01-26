Breaking: Christian McCaffrey Announces NFC Championship Decision

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers runs during an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) Michael Owens/Getty Images

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey hasn't participated in practice this week due to a calf injury. That has fans in the Bay Area awfully concerned about his status for the NFC Championship Game.

Luckily for 49ers fans, McCaffrey will play this Sunday.

McCaffrey confirmed on Thursday that he'll suit up for this weekend's showdown with the Eagles.

This is obviously fantastic news for the 49ers. McCaffrey has played such an integral role in their playoff run.

In two playoff games with the 49ers, the All-Pro running back has racked up 154 rushing yards, 39 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

McCaffrey was battling a calf injury for most of last weekend's game against the Cowboys. As a result, Elijah Mitchell received a plethora of carries down the stretch.

Unfortunately, Mitchell is also banged up at the moment. He's nursing a groin injury and his status for Sunday is up in the air.

If the 49ers are going to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl this weekend, they'll need to get their ground game going against the Eagles.