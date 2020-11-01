Breaking: Jimmy Garoppolo Has Been Taken Out Of Today’s Game

Another week, another rough Sunday for Jimmy Garoppolo.

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback has battled through injuries and rough play so far this season. Sunday afternoon, he dealt with both of those things.

Jimmy G. has been removed from today’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. The 49ers franchise quarterback was seen limping to the locker room in the fourth quarter.

Seattle is leading San Francisco, 30-7, on Sunday evening. Nick Mullens is now in at quarterback for San Francisco.

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo is limping to the locker room. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2020

It’s unclear if Garoppolo was taken out completely due to injury, or just poor play. The 49ers quarterback threw for 84 yards on 11 of 16 passes with no touchdowns and one interception.

Jimmy Garoppolo has been benched to start the 4th quarter vs Seattle

🔺 11/16

🔺 84 yards

🔺 1 INT pic.twitter.com/vSRDjVOD6B — PFF (@PFF) November 1, 2020

If Garoppolo was just benched, this would be the second benching of the season. Garoppolo was removed from an early-season game in the middle of a blowout.

The 49ers’ passing game has struggled all season long. San Francisco was coming off a big win at New England, but the 49ers couldn’t carry that momentum into today’s divisional game.

The 49ers should have an update on Garoppolo’s status following this evening’s game. San Francisco is currently trailing Seattle, 30-7. The game is being televised on FOX.