Breaking: QB Josh Rosen Reportedly Signed To Active Roster

Josh Rosen is getting another shot on an NFL roster–and it’s an intriguing one, at least on paper.

The 2018 first-round pick, who has spent this season on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad, has been signed to the San Francisco 49ers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Field Yates. San Francisco needs the additional quarterback depth because Nick Mullens is out for the remainder of the season and Jimmy Garoppolo is banged up.

With the Niners, Rosen will get a chance to work with Kyle Shanahan, who is one of the top offensive minds and most QB-friendly coaches in the NFL. At the very least, Shanahan can evaluate the former UCLA star in practice.

At most, he’ll get a chance to see Rosen play in one of San Francisco’s final two games of the season.

49ers are signing QB Josh Rosen off the Buccaneers practice squad on to SF’s active roster, per @FieldYates and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 22, 2020

Rosen appeared in 14 games and made 13 starts as a rookie for the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, throwing for 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He was traded to Miami prior to the 2019 draft as the Cardinals chose to take Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick.

Rosen threw for 567 yards, one touchdown and five interceptions in six games for the Dolphins in 2019 before being waived prior to the start of the 2020 season.

He was quickly signed by the Bucs, and has been spending the last few months working with Tom Brady and Bruce Arians in Tampa.