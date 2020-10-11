Breaking: The 49ers Make A Change At Quarterback

Earlier this year, Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers had a 10-point lead on the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV. It’s been all downhill for San Francisco ever since.

The Niners fell behind 30-7 to the 1-3 Miami Dolphins in the first half of Sunday’s game. It was supposed to be a welcome back party for Garoppolo and Raheem Mostert after both missed the last few games with injury. But Garoppolo and the entire offensive unit was completely out of sync.

Garoppolo threw two first-half interceptions and completed just 41 percent of his throws for 77 yards in the first half of Sunday’s game. The Niners quarterback just couldn’t find his footing, consistently sailing passes and playing little confidence. Head coach Kyle Shanahan had no other choice than to make a change in the second half.

C.J. Beathard is starting at quarterback for the 49ers in the second half. Shanahan revealed he made the decision to “protect” Garoppolo, who took five hits in the first half due to shaky offensive line play from the Niners.

C.J. Beathard will replace Jimmy Garoppolo at QB for San Francisco. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020

Shanahan can give whatever excuse he pleases, but the reality is Jimmy Garoppolo just isn’t that good. He’s certainly capable of being an above-average game manager. But a game manager isn’t going to cut it for the Niners, a team hit hard by the injury bug.

San Francisco has taken a gigantic step back this season after winning the NFC Championship earlier this year. It’ll be interesting to see whether or not the Niners remain committed to Garoppolo moving forward.

As for Beathard, he got off to a good start in the second half, completing a 19-yard touchdown pass to Kendrick Bourne to pull the Niners within two scores. The Dolphins currently have a 30-14 lead in the third quarter.