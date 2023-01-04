Brock Purdy Had Honest Reaction To Being Last Pick Of NFL Draft

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 04: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers attempts a pass during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

A little over six months ago, Brock Purdy became "Mr. Irrelevant." The Iowa State quarterback was the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Fast forward to now, and Purdy is about to make his fifth-straight start for the San Francisco 49ers. Due to injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, Purdy will be the starter for the Niners throughout the playoffs as well.

Appearing on KNBR's "Murph & Mac" program on Tuesday, Purdy said he's "not mad at" where he fell in the draft and said he was honest in his assessment of his skills when he entered the league.

"You look at the last two years of my film in college and everything like that, [and] there's some parts of my game where, yeah, I had to work and improve on," Purdy said, via NBC Sports. "I'm honest and open about that with myself. But there's always this part of me where I've been like when I'm playing my best football, I know I can play at the next level and take a team down the field and be the guy on the team to help us win and put points up on the board.

"So, I've always believed in myself, but there were areas of my game that I had to clean up, so that's something I'm not secretive about or anything. I'm open about it, I'm real with myself."

Pressed into action when Garoppolo was lost for the season in Week 13, Purdy has played confidently and efficiently.

On the year, he's completing 66% of his passes for 1,196 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Sounds pretty relevant to us.