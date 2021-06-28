Carson Wentz Reveals His NFL Advice For Trey Lance

Carson Wentz has a piece of advice for rookie quarterback Trey Lance: don’t let outside pressure change the way you play.

Wentz and Lance share a similar NFL story. Both played college ball at North Dakota State. Both were taken within the first three overall picks of their respective NFL Drafts. Now, both are being tasked with trying to lead their respective teams to a Super Bowl.

The 49ers took Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He’ll be tasked with eventually running Kyle Shanahan’s offense. First, he’ll have to beat out current starter Jimmy Garoppolo.

There’s plenty of reasons for Lance to feel pressure. But Wentz wants him to remember to not let said pressure change the way he is. In other words: “Just go play.”

“There are going to be a million things pulling you in one direction, then the other direction, pressure, expectations, all these things,” Wentz said, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “But I know Trey. He’s got a great head on his shoulders. He’s young, age-wise, but he’s very mature. I know he’s going to be just fine. He’s in a great situation. They have a great culture there in San Fran, a good coaching staff. So I know he’s going to do a great job, and I’m excited for him. I just keep telling him to be himself: ‘Don’t let any of those things change who you are, change your values, change your perspective on football. Just go play.’”

Carson Wentz knows what it’s like to feel pressure from a fan-base. Philly is as tough as it gets.

Trey Lance, meanwhile, is in a good situation. Jimmy Garoppolo will most likely start the season, barring an injury.

That’ll allow Lance to learn the system as a backup, which will prove beneficial in the long run.