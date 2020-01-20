Chiefs vs. 49ers: A Betting Line Has Already Been Set

There’s still a half to play in the NFC Championship Game, but we’re already well on our way to a Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl.

San Francisco leads the Green Bay Packers 27-0 at halftime and the final two quarters look like a mere formality. The Niners have been in complete control of this game from the outset.

As for the Chiefs, Kansas City reached the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years by beating the Tennessee Titans 35-24 earlier today. No one has quite figured out how to slow down Patrick Mahomes and this Kansas City offense yet.

Super Bowl LIV is two weeks away, but we already have an early betting line for Chiefs-49ers. San Francisco is the slight favorite.

Super Bowl opening line at @CaesarsEnt: 49ers vs. Chiefs -1.5 — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) January 20, 2020

This line will move around a bunch in the next 14 days, but it’s interesting to see the 49ers be favored. They have a legit defense and run game but they haven’t been tested by anything like this Chiefs team all season.

