The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Chiefs vs. 49ers: A Betting Line Has Already Been Set

Jimmy Garoppolo takes a snap for the 49ers against the Chiefs.KANSAS CITY, MO - AUGUST 24: Ben Garland #63 and Laken Tomlinson #75 of the San Francisco 49ers block during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on August 24, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. The 49eres defeated the Broncos 27-17. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

There’s still a half to play in the NFC Championship Game, but we’re already well on our way to a Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl.

San Francisco leads the Green Bay Packers 27-0 at halftime and the final two quarters look like a mere formality. The Niners have been in complete control of this game from the outset.

As for the Chiefs, Kansas City reached the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years by beating the Tennessee Titans 35-24 earlier today. No one has quite figured out how to slow down Patrick Mahomes and this Kansas City offense yet.

Super Bowl LIV is two weeks away, but we already have an early betting line for Chiefs-49ers. San Francisco is the slight favorite.

This line will move around a bunch in the next 14 days, but it’s interesting to see the 49ers be favored. They have a legit defense and run game but they haven’t been tested by anything like this Chiefs team all season.

What do you think about this opening line?


Reader Interactions

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.