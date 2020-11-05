Chris Simms Floats Blockbuster Suggestion For 49ers’ Future QB

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see that Jimmy Garoppolo’s tenure in San Francisco is coming to an end. As a result, the 2019 NFC champions will be in the market for a new quarterback.

There have been some rumors linking quarterbacks like Sam Darnold and Matt Ryan to the 49ers, but NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms has an even better trade suggestion.

Simms believes the 49ers should make a run at one of the greatest quarterbacks to every play the game, Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers is still playing at an elite level this season, throwing for 1,948 yards, 20 touchdowns and two interceptions. However, the Packers are nearing the end of the Rodgers era since they selected Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Whenever the Packers finally move on from Rodgers, the 49ers should pursue him. At least that’s what Simms believes would be best for Kyle Shanahan’s team.

“I think the 49ers would love to have Aaron Rodgers,” NBC Sports’ Chris Simms told NBC Sports Bay Area. “I don’t think there’s any doubt about that. I mean, he would be the perfect fit for Kyle Shanahan’s offense. Really, Aaron Rodgers fits in any offense. It doesn’t matter. We’re talking about, in my opinion, the greatest quarterback I’ve ever seen in my life.

Green Bay will most likely keep Rodgers for the 2021 season since his dead cap hit would still be $31 million.

There is a potential out in Rodgers’ deal after the 2021 season though, as the Packers could cut or trade him while only taking on a $17 million dead cap hit.

San Francisco had the chance to draft Rodgers back in 2005, but it ultimately decided to take Alex Smith instead. If the franchise gets a second crack at the California product, it’d be wise to acquire him.