Chris Simms Has Bold Prediction For 49ers Draft Pick At No. 3

The San Francisco 49ers just pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins for the No. 3 overall pick. But while most NFL fans believe the 49ers are targeting one of two or three quarterbacks, Chris Simms has a slightly bolder pick for them.

Taking to Twitter after the trade announcement, Simms said he believes 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan wants an “NFL-ready now” quarterback with that top pick. And he believes that Alabama’s Mac Jones is that man.

“49ers-Dolphins… Kyle Shanahan trying to control his own fate,” Simms wrote. “You trade up to 3 for a QB who is NFL-ready right now, not a project. And to me that says Mac Jones.”

Jones has been trending upwards ever since he led the Crimson Tide to a national title win earlier this year. But few if any analysts have put him as high as top-three in the NFL draft.

Then again, few if any analysts are Chris Simms…

The trendy picks to go No. 3 overall include BYU’s Zach Wilson, NDSU’s Trey Lance and Ohio State’s Justin Fields. Mac Jones is trending up, but it would be one of the most shocking picks ever if the 49ers (or the New York Jets) took Jones before one of them.

That isn’t to say that Jones doesn’t have NFL starter potential. The numbers that he put up at Alabama as a junior and some of the throws he makes, combined with his leadership skills, make him a stellar prospect.

Maybe time will prove Chris Simms right and Jones will be better than everyone. But it won’t be because he went to a team drafting in the top three.

Where will Mac Jones be drafted?