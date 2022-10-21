Look: Christian McCaffrey Has Message For 49ers Fans Following Blockbuster Trade

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 23: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers warms up prior to playing the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 23, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Christian McCaffrey has a new home in the NFL. On Thursday night, he was traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers.

McCaffrey was selected by the Panthers in the first round of the 2017 draft. Saying goodbye to the franchise that drafted him wasn't easy.

"I’m forever grateful for all of the people who have helped make these past 5 1/2 years so special for me," he wrote. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Carolina, I will always love you."

That being said, McCaffrey did just post a message on Twitter for 49ers fans just a few moments ago.

McCaffrey wants the Bay Area to know that he has landed in San Francisco and is ready to go to work.

"Touched down in The Bay," McCaffrey tweeted. "Feels good to be back! Bang Bang Niner Gang God is Good."

McCaffrey has 393 rushing yards, 277 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season.

The 49ers have not yet announced if McCaffrey will play this Sunday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said they'll take a wait-and-see approach.

On Sunday, the 49ers will host the Chiefs in a rematch of Super Bowl LIV.