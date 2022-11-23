Christian McCaffrey Has Telling Comment About Jimmy Garoppolo

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 23: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes the ball in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Christian McCaffrey has only been with the 49ers for a month, but that's more than enough time for him to evaluate his starting quarterback.

Following the 49ers' blowout win over the Cardinals on Monday night, McCaffrey raved about Jimmy Garoppolo's abilities - on and off the field.

McCaffrey also said that Garoppolo doesn't receive enough credit for San Francisco's success.

“He is such a talented quarterback,” McCaffrey said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area. “He doesn’t get enough credit in my eyes, at all. He is a great leader, super smart, can make make any throw and just a great guy to be around. It’s been a lot of fun to be able to pick his brain and mesh with him.”

Garoppolo has been very efficient for the 49ers this season, completing 67.0 percent of his passes for 2,159 yards with 15 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Fans can debate where Garoppolo ranks among NFL quarterbacks all they want. What they can't argue, however, is the fact that Garoppolo's decision to take a pay cut saved the 49ers this season.

Once the 49ers lost Trey Lance to a season-ending ankle injury, Garoppolo stepped in and kept the ship afloat.

If Garoppolo continues to play well, he could earn a lucrative contract in the offseason.