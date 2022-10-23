Christian McCaffrey Will Make 49ers Debut Sunday: NFL World Reacts

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 29: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers warms up during their game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the Carolina Panthers traded Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. Although he's been with the team for roughly 48 hours, he will suit up for this Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport announced that McCaffrey is expected to play this Sunday afternoon.

McCaffrey practiced with the 49ers on Friday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said his availability would depend on how quickly he learns the playbook.

Judging by the latest update on McCaffrey, it sounds like he's a quick learner.

NFL fans are thrilled that McCaffrey will play this Sunday against this Chiefs, albeit they're a bit surprised he's good to go.

"CMC time," one fan said.

"This is wild," a second fan tweeted.

"Kyle Shanahan probably gave him the playbook when they played the Panthers," another person joked.

McCaffrey had 393 rushing yards, 277 receiving yards and three total touchdowns in six games with the Panthers this season.

If the 49ers utilize McCaffrey the right way, he could really boost their chances of making a strong run in the NFC.