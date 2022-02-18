Colin Cowherd: 49ers Should Be “Worried” About Trey Lance Rumors

Colin Cowherd is a bit skeptical about the rumors surrounding future starting quarterback Trey Lance.

Both Joe Montana and Steve Young have said they don’t think Lance is ready, which is scaring Cowherd a bit.

Cowherd spoke about that on Friday’s edition of The Herd and thinks that the team should be worried about these rumors.

“San Francisco knows if Trey Lance is ready,” Cowherd said. “He’s been there for 150 practices, played in six games (two starts), and has been in the film room now for a year. You watched American Idol. It didn’t take you long to watch Carrie Underwood and know that’s better than the Vegas lounge.”

“Remember, it’s different now. There are all these camps so word gets out very quickly on Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, etc. But when Steve Young and Joe Montana in the last month are saying things like, ‘it’s got to get more expansive.’ Where are you hearing that? I’m not saying Trey is ready or not, but when stuff leaks out, I’m not a coincidence guy, there’s some doubts in the building.”

Lance finished his rookie campaign with 603 yards and five touchdowns, plus two interceptions.

He’ll look to take the 49ers on a deeper playoff run next year after the team finds a trade partner for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.