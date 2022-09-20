Colin Cowherd Getting Crushed For His Trey Lance Reaction

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Colin Cowherd and Ann Cowherd attend the The Volume Anniversary Party on February 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Volume )

Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd isn't afraid to hold back his true feelings about San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance. He has made that abundantly clear over the past few days.

When Lance went down with a season-ending ankle injury on Sunday, Cowherd had a rather interesting reaction to this devastating news.

"As a fan, you feel bad for Trey Lance, but your team is better today," Cowherd said. "The 49ers today with Jimmy Garoppolo, I feel comfortable saying that's a team that can get to the nFC Championship Game. None of us were saying that when the day started."

Countless fans in the Bay Area thought Cowherd's comments about Lance were insensitive. During this Tuesday's edition of The Herd, Cowherd addressed that narrative.

"If somebody passed away and I thought they were a horrible person, I'd talk about it the next morning," Cowherd said. "... I'm going to do it on my terms, on my show."

These comments from Cowherd arguably support the narrative that he has a personal grudge against Lance.

"Cowherd continues to discredit and embarrass himself by having a one sided beef with a 22 year old," one person said.

"I hate this man more than anything now," another person replied.

"Lol just admitting he has a personal grudge against Trey, what a man child," a fan tweeted.

At the end of the day, Cowherd has way too big of a platform to make statements like this. It just comes off as incredibly personal.

And while we're at it, kudos to Lance for taking the high road. He hasn't addressed any of these nonsensical takes from Cowherd.