Colin Cowherd Has Blunt Message For 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo’s return from injury didn’t last very long today. The 49ers quarterback was benched to start the second half.

Garoppolo was just 7-of-17 for 77 yards and two interceptions when San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan made the move to C.J. Beathard with the team trailing 30-7. Shanahan claims he made the decision to “protect” Garoppolo, who missed the last two-plus games with an ankle issue.

However, Colin Cowherd thinks Garoppolo has reason to be concerned. On Twitter, the Fox Sports radio host intimated that Jimmy G’s job may be in jeopardy.

“Jimmy Garoppolo needs to call his realtor. Time to put the house up for sale,” Cowherd wrote.

Now, we know the 49ers have committed a lot of time and money to Garoppolo. They definitely are unlikely to give up on him.

However, if the 28-year-old signal caller doesn’t pick up his play, the time may come when San Francisco has to make his decision on his future.