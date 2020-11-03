Colin Cowherd Has Blunt Prediction For Jimmy Garoppolo’s Future

We may have seen the last of Jimmy Garoppolo as the 49ers’ starting quarterback. Colin Cowherd thinks San Francisco will officially move on from Jimmy G following this season.

Garoppolo has a track record of injuries, which continued on Sunday. The Niners quarterback has been dealing with a high ankle sprain since early on in the season. Despite returning from the injury, Garoppolo has dealt with lingering effects, impacting his on-field play.

Jimmy G’s performance on Sunday was the final straw for head coach Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers quarterback consistently missed easy throws and became rattled when pressured by the Seahawks defense. Shanahan benched Garoppolo as a result of his play.

The Niners head coach has been stubborn to make any quarterback change this season, sticking with Garoppolo in the midst of poor play. But Shanahan’s decision on Sunday was likely the final nail in the coffin. The 49ers announced on Monday Garoppolo will be out indefinitely with his high ankle sprain.

49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to be sidelined indefinitely with his high ankle sprain, source tells ESPN. 49ers feel he needs time to rest an injury that has bothered him since Week 2. Nick Mullens took over for Garoppolo on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/ujzkCunrLm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 2, 2020

The 49ers may be using the injury as a cover-up for moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo. Colin Cowherd is one of many who thinks Jimmy G’s time as the Niners’ starting quarterback is over.

“I’m just going to say it now: it’s over for Jimmy Garoppolo in San Francisco,” Cowherd said on Tuesday.

Jimmy Garoppolo is done in San Francisco… "It's over." @ColinCowherd explains: pic.twitter.com/rv4rIYUEU3 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 3, 2020

It’s safe to say the 49ers have a slim chance of ever winning a Super Bowl with Garoppolo under center. Shanahan has to move on and find a more quality starter.

As for Jimmy G, his NFL career certainly isn’t over. But his time may have officially run out in San Francisco.