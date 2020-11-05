Colin Cowherd Has Notable QB Trade Suggestion For 49ers

Just about everyone in the NFL understands that San Francisco is having a down year strictly because of injuries. That doesn’t mean Kyle Shanahan won’t try to make some major changes to his roster though.

Almost every NFL analyst at this point believes the 49ers will get rid of Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason. He’s often injured and hasn’t exactly mastered Shanahan’s offense.

Since the 49ers might be in the market for another quarterback, FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd suggested an interesting trade target for Shanahan. Cowherd believes the 49ers should make a run at Jets quarterback Sam Darnold.

“For those who doubt Darnold, this will be the test,” Cowherd said. “Do you want a pocket passer past his prime in Matt Ryan, or this losing quarterback in Sam Darnold that everyone in America doesn’t like except me? We know that Shanahan knows offense and he’s smarter than us with football. This is the one team that has the personnel to bounce back if they get the quarterback right.”

Cowherd made his choice for San Francisco’s quarterback very clear, saying “I’m going with Darnold.”

The 49ers should target Sam Darnold: "For those who doubt Darnold, this will be the test… This is the one team that has the personnel to bounce back if they get the QB right." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/DuHobwkpf7 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 5, 2020

Darnold hasn’t received much support in New York. Adam Gase is asking him to carry an offense that barely has any weapons and relies on a 37-year-old Frank Gore to lead the backfield.

It’d be quite the upgrade if Darnold goes from Gase to Shanahan as his head coach. Additionally, the USC product would have an abundance of weapons at his disposal, such as Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, Raheem Mostert and Deebo Samuel.

Do you think Darnold would be a good fit in San Francisco?