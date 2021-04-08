Colin Cowherd Has Blunt Message For San Francisco 49ers

Speculation about the San Fransisco 49ers plan with the No. 3 pick at this month’s NFL Draft has ramped up since the team’s late March trade with the Miami Dolphins. Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones has emerged as the clear favorite, much to the surprise of various analysts.

Colin Cowherd is one of the many skeptical of Jones, especially when comparing the 22-year-old to the draft’s other quarterback prospects. The FOX Sports host blasted the 49ers for giving up three future picks, just to move up nine spots to select a player that no other team seems interested in.

Cowherd went as far as to compare San Fransisco’s move to the trade that the Chicago Bears made in 2017 to get the second overall pick to take Mitch Trubisky.

“We think of the Niners as an ascending franchise and the Bears as a dying one. You draft Mac Jones, you may be the same franchise. This is the Bears drafting Mitch Trubisky…” Cowherd said on Thursday. “Only the Bears in that draft loved Mitch Trubisky. Only the 49ers love Mac Jones. You don’t hear another team interested. Trubisky was a one-year college starter… Mac Jones, similarly, is a one-year starter. He couldn’t beat out Tua (Tagovailoa). You’ve seen Tua in Miami? Does he look like the face of the league?”

“…Who else loves Mac Jones? This feels desperate, and like the Bears, it feels arrogant.”

Although Cowherd is following the reports that the 49ers are locked in on Jones at No. 3, nothing is set in stone just yet. Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields will throw for San Fransisco head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch next week and may prove that he’s worth the 49ers pick later this month.

Time will tell what San Fransisco ultimately decides on the night of April 29.