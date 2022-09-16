Colin Cowherd Not Happy With Trey Lance After Viral Video

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Colin Cowherd and Ann Cowherd attend the The Volume Anniversary Party on February 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Volume )

Earlier this week, a video of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance partying surfaced on social media. It's unclear when this video was filmed.

During this Friday's episode of The Herd, Colin Cowherd addressed the viral video featuring Lance.

Cowherd made it very clear that he's not thrilled about Lance's off-field behavior.

"Gagging to the Bears, can't complete 50 percent of his throws, making it rain at a strip club," Cowherd said. "It's not the NBA, man. You got to win home games, especially when you have a Super Bowl roster. It's not the end of the world, of course, nor was Jimmy Garoppolo being caught with a pornstar having dinner.

"But y'all defended Jimmy G and what happened four days later? The 49ers brass spoke out publicly and said, 'We expect better from a franchise quarterback.' Of course, you never do. According to the story, Twitter supported Trey Lance. Of course they do. Twitter is not reali life."

Lance, 22, is under a lot of pressure this season. He's replacing Jimmy Garoppolo on a roster that just made it to the NFC Championship Game last year.

In Week 1, Lance completed 46.4 percent of his passes for 164 yards with an interception.

If Lance has a similar performance this Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, he'll have to face a lot of tough questions from the media.