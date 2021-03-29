The 2021 NFL Draft is just a month away. Colin Cowherd thinks he has a grasp on how the first 12 overall picks will shake out.

There’s been plenty of movement within the top 12 picks. The San Francisco 49ers moved up from No. 12 to No. 3 in a blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins then traded the 12th pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for No. 6. For now, the draft order is set.

There’s no secret who the Jacksonville Jaguars are selecting with the first-overall pick. It’s Trevor Lawrence, barring an unforeseen circumstances. The New York Jets will then likely take former BYU star Zach Wilson. The real mystery begins with the San Francisco 49ers at pick No. 3

The Niners traded up to take a quarterback. The question is: which one? Justin Fields, Trey Lance and Mac Jones are in the mix. Cowherd thinks San Francisco will end up taking Lance, the star quarterback out of North Dakota State.

Here’s a look at Cowherd’s prediction for how the top 12 picks of the 2021 NFL Draft will shake out:

Despite reports suggesting the first four-overall picks will be quarterbacks, Colin Cowherd believes the Atlanta Falcons will take standout offensive lineman Penei Sewell to give Matt Ryan some protection in coming years.

Justin Fields, meanwhile, slides all the way down to pick No. 8. He could go as high as third overall, depending on which quarterback the 49ers end up taking.