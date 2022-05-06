Colin Cowherd Reacts To 49ers, Trey Lance Speculation

On Thursday, NFL insider Matt Lombardo reported that the San Francisco 49ers' coaching staff has been "continually underwhelmed" by Trey Lance.

Lance, the No. 3 pick from the 2021 NFL Draft, finished his rookie season with 603 passing yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions.

The 49ers didn't need Lance to play much as a rookie because they had Jimmy Garoppolo. That being said, FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd thinks it's time for the 49ers to go "all in" on the talented gunslinger.

"They're walking on eggshells. Nobody wants to make the move," Cowherd said. "And here's why you have to make the move: After two years in Buffalo, Josh Allen completed 56 percent of his throws. Josh Allen has a bigger arm than Trey Lance and is a bigger guy than Trey Lance, so everyone went all in and trusted the process.

"With Trey, maybe he doesn't have that arm or that size. But we know he's big enough and has a power arm. You have to rip the band-aid off and go for it because if you're wrong, it's OK, it's not ideal, but you can go get the next guy."

So, how do the 49ers rip this band-aid off? Cowherd believes they can do that by moving on from Garoppolo.

Garoppolo was mentioned in several trade rumors earlier this offseason, but a suitor never emerged.

The 49ers could potentially move Garoppolo later this year. For now though, it seems like the front office is content going into training camp with him on the roster.