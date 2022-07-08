Colin Cowherd Suggests Jimmy Garoppolo Could Backup Tom Brady In Tampa

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 23: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers drops back to pass in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Jimmy Garoppolo's future in the NFL is a bit unclear at this time. Though he's still on the 49ers' roster, all signs point to Trey Lance starting at quarterback this upcoming season.

While it's possible a team trades for Garoppolo so he can be their starter, FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd is wondering if the veteran signal-caller ends up being a backup quarterback for Tom Brady this fall.

That's right, Cowherd believes the Buccaneers should acquire Garoppolo so he can sit behind Brady.

"You could bring him to Tampa behind Brady," Cowherd said. "Just say, ‘Hey, Kyle Trask isn’t ready next year, we are going to bring in Jimmy to back him up.’ I don’t know if the finances work, I haven’t looked at that. But to me, it would work solely because of Jimmy. I don't know if Tom would like it, but Jimmy would be fine with it."

Brady and Garoppolo have some history to say the least. They were teammates in New England for a few seasons.

Of course, Garoppolo would present an upgrade over Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask. However, the Buccaneers don't have the money at the moment to absorb his salary.

If Garoppolo gets released or accepts a pay cut, then this move to Tampa Bay may have legs. For now, it's just a fun hypothetical from Cowherd.