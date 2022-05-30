Colin Cowherd 'Suspicious' Of 1 Young NFL Quarterback

The San Francisco 49ers claim to be high on Trey Lance, but Colin Cowherd isn't buying it just yet.

On "The Herd" today, Cowherd explained why he's a little "suspicious" on the second-year quarterback. In his eyes, the 49ers are trying too hard to "sell" people on Lance.

Underneath the hype, Cowherd thinks the team is a bit concerned about the former No. 3 overall pick.

"My gut is, the Niners don't demand a ton from the quarterback. It's a very run-centric offense. It's smartly schemed-up," Cowherd said. "My gut feeling is, I've never thought he has a pretty delivery system. It's very clunky. He's struggled with accuracy. Kyle is an impatient guy and they gave up a lot of picks. You've got to make certain throws at about a 95% clip or Kyle is not going to trust you.

"My hunch here is he's not accurate enough, he didn't play a lot in college, he played for a dominant run offense and they've got concerns."

NBC Sports' Peter King also urged some "perspective" and "patience" for judging Lance in his FMIA column today.

"The one thing that would alarm me a bit about San Francisco handing the starting quarterback job to Trey Lance is his lack of experience," King wrote. "It also would keep me from making any grandiose judgments about Lance 13 months after he was drafted by the 49er."

Incredibly, Lance has thrown only 389 passes over his last four seasons of football at North Dakota State and with San Francisco. Seventy-one of those attempts came as a rookie with the 49ers.

In six games (two starts), Lance completed 41-of-71 passes for 603 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. He also produced 168 rushing yards and one touchdown.