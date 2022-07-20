Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 Team Is 'Leader In The Clubhouse' For Jimmy G

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Colin Cowherd and Ann Cowherd attend the The Volume Anniversary Party on February 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Volume )

It certainly seems like Jimmy Garoppolo's days with the San Francisco 49ers are numbered, but there's no clear landing spot at this time.

On Wednesday's episode of The Herd, Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd revealed his latest prediction for Garoppolo. He thinks we'll see the Eastern Illinois product suit up for the New York Giants this fall.

"My gut feeling on Jimmy Garoppolo is the leader in the clubhouse this morning would probably be the New York Giants," Cowherd said. "I think the Giants have more than a 50 percent chance to land Jimmy Garoppolo."

Cowherd believes the Giants make sense for a lot of reasons.

The Giants have a new coaching staff led by Brian Daboll. If he's not confident in Daniel Jones, he could, in theory, try to acquire a proven veteran like Garoppolo.

Cowherd added that Garoppolo would give New York a winner. He's currently 33-14 as a starter.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Garoppolo will be fully cleared in mid-August. He underwent surgery on his shoulder this offseason.

Garoppolo finished the 2021 season with 3,810 passing yards and 20 touchdowns. It's unclear what the 49ers will want in return for him.