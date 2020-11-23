Colin Kaepernick Sent A Message To The NFL On Monday

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is still attempting a comeback – if the league will let him, that is.

Kaepernick, 33, sent a clear message to the National Football League on Monday afternoon. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has not played in the league since 2016.

“1,363 days of being denied employment. Still putting in work with Eric Reid. Still going hard 5 days a week. #StillReady #StopRunning.”

Kaepernick included a video of his football training.

1,363 days of being denied employment.

Still putting in work with @E_Reid35

Still going hard 5 days a week.

Kaepernick played for the 49ers from 2011-16. He threw for 12,271 yards and 72 touchdowns, adding 2,300 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. While Kaepernick has remained interested in an NFL comeback, no teams have expressed serious interest.

Pro Football Talk noted that if a signing doesn’t happen now, it never will.

There’s no point saying it should happen, because it won’t happen. It won’t. I’ve been called many things (some of which can actually be printed here), but at my core I’m a realist. Kaepernick won’t be contacted. Kaepernick won’t be offered a chance to work out for the Bengals. Kaepernick won’t be offered a contract for the minimum salary for the balance of the year. It just won’t happen. The ship has sailed. The lights are out. The party is over. The book is closed. Many other cliches could be used to convey the idea that it’s just done.

He’s almost certainly right. If an NFL team was going to sign Kaepernick, it would’ve happened by now. But it doesn’t and he won’t be returning to the NFL.