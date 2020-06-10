Colin Kaepernick is not giving up on his goal to return to the NFL. Given recent events, there may be a more significant push to get him back in the league.

After a slew of NFL stars released a powerful video calling for the league to support the Black Lives Matter movement, commissioner Roger Goodell did just that. Years after allegedly blackballing Kaepernick from the league for his protests ahead of NFL games, Goodell admitted “we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest.”

Kaepernick wasn’t directly mentioned. It has been speculated that it was due to the settlement that the league reached with Kaepernick after the lawsuit he and Eric Reid filed against the league. Still, the acknowledgement was clearly made with the quarterback in mind.

Throughout his absence, some have suggested that Kaepernick may not actually want to play again. That idea flies against everything that has come out of his camp over the last few years. According to ProFootballTalk, the former NFC Championship-winning QB is now “more motivated than ever.”

As pressure mounts on the NFL to find a spot for Colin Kaepernick, a new narrative emerges that he's better off not returning to football; regardless, he's more motivated than ever to play again https://t.co/s5v5gM93tC — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 10, 2020

“Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Kaepernick is in great shape, and he wants to play,” ProFootballTalk‘s Mike Florio reports. “And he is ‘more motivated to play than ever’ to the NFL.”

Some high profile NFL players want to see him given another opportunity. His former 49ers teammate Carlos Hyde, the newest member of the Seattle Seahawks, says he should get another shot. Atlanta Falcons star quarterback Matt Ryan recently said that Colin Kaepernick should have “every opportunity” to get back on a roster.

After Goodell’s statement, NFL owners were reportedly supportive of the sentiment, for the most part. Ultimately, one of them will have to break ranks if Kaepernick is to get a shot to return to football.

