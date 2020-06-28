Report: 1 NFL Coach Is ‘Absolutely Interested’ In Colin Kaepernick

At least one NFL head coach is expressing interest in free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick has been out of the NFL since the end of the 2016 season. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has not played a down of professional football since he spent that season kneeling for the national anthem.

The country is in a different place now, though, and calls for Kaepernick to return to the NFL are getting louder ahead of the 2020 season.

Multiple teams are reportedly considering Kaepernick and, according to a report, one NFL head coach is “absolutely interested” in potentially signing him.

NFL Network insider Mike Silver reports that there is “legitimate interest” from more than one team. And one head coach is “absolutely interested” in the possibility.

Bleacher Report had more:

He added that Kaepernick would likely need to work out for a team before signing a deal, which presents a hurdle amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Free agents have been unable to meet with coaches and general managers in person. Kaepernick held a workout last fall, which might have proved counterproductive since the spotlight focused more on the drama behind the scenes than what he did on the field.

Kaepernick, 32, played for the 49ers from 2011-16. He’s thrown for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. Kaepernick holds the record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback.