Colin Kaepernick Releases Statement After Netflix Announcement

Colin Kaepernick’s NFL days may be over, for now. But that doesn’t mean the former 49ers QB is out of the spotlight.

Kaepernick will be the star of a new Netflix series which will focus on Kaepernick’s high school years. The series will focus on his football rise to fame as well as his upbringing.

There’s no doubt a large portion of the show will detail how Kaepernick’s upbringing played a role in helping him develop his social stances. Kaepernick’s silent kneeling protest during the playing of the national anthem was heavily scrutinized years ago. But now, amid ongoing Black Lives Matter protests, Kaepernick has more supporters than ever.

The former NFL quarterback and now social activist released a statement on Monday following the news of the new Netflix series. Kaepernick is looking forward to sharing his life with his fans.

“I look forward to sharing these moments of my life with all of you,” Kaepernick wrote on Twitter.

It’s been a pleasure working with @ava, @StarrburyMike, and the entire writing team on this project for over a year now. I look forward to sharing these moments of my life with all of you! https://t.co/IBYXQb69OH — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) June 29, 2020

It’ll be fascinating to watch Kaepernick’s life story portrayed by Netflix. It should help us all better understand why Kaepernick chose to protest, in form of kneeling during the playing of the national anthem, so many years ago.

As for the present, many believe Kaepernick could land on an NFL team ahead of the 2020 season. Most believe he still has the talent to start in the league.

These next few weeks will be telling as to whether or not Kaepernick will return to the NFL this year.