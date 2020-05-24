The Spun

NFL Changes Colin Kaepernick’s Status From ‘Retired’ On Official Website

colin kaepernick runs onto the field during an nfl gameMIAMI GARDENS, FL - NOVEMBER 27: Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up during a game against the Miami Dolphins on November 27, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Some recently discovered that the NFL had former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick labeled as a “retired” player on NFL.com.

That is obviously not accurate. Kaepernick has never waivered on his interest in returning to football. In November, he held a workout in the Atlanta area, which was a whole ordeal one Saturday afternoon.

As Kaepernick remains unsigned, it seems unlikely that he’ll get another shot at this point. The 32-year old now hasn’t played in the NFL in the last three seasons. Still, labeling him as “retired” is inaccurate, and given the scrutiny and allegations of collusion against the league as Kaepernick goes unsigned month after month, it is definitely a shady designation.

Kaepernick’s girlfriend Nessa caught wind of the NFL.com issue on Friday, and called it out on social media. “You cowards blackballed him bc he peacefully protested against police brutality,” she tweeted.

After plenty of people caught wind of the issue and raised it on social media, the website has been corrected. NFL.com now labels Colin Kaepernick as an unrestricted free agent.

Kaepernick and former teammate Eric Reid settled their lawsuits against the NFL in February 2019, over a year after it was filed. Reid, a former Pro Bowler, went unsigned in the 2018 off-season, before the Carolina Panthers added him a few weeks into the season. He is a free agent once again, like Kaepernick.

[Nessa]

