NFL Changes Colin Kaepernick’s Status From ‘Retired’ On Official Website

Some recently discovered that the NFL had former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick labeled as a “retired” player on NFL.com.

That is obviously not accurate. Kaepernick has never waivered on his interest in returning to football. In November, he held a workout in the Atlanta area, which was a whole ordeal one Saturday afternoon.

As Kaepernick remains unsigned, it seems unlikely that he’ll get another shot at this point. The 32-year old now hasn’t played in the NFL in the last three seasons. Still, labeling him as “retired” is inaccurate, and given the scrutiny and allegations of collusion against the league as Kaepernick goes unsigned month after month, it is definitely a shady designation.

Kaepernick’s girlfriend Nessa caught wind of the NFL.com issue on Friday, and called it out on social media. “You cowards blackballed him bc he peacefully protested against police brutality,” she tweeted.

The @NFL @nflcommish @NFLPA lying on their NFL website claiming @Kaepernick7 “retired.” Colin did NOT retire. You cowards blackballed him bc he peacefully protested against police brutality. He’s a Superbowl QB & should be playing bc his stats show that. https://t.co/UmyD5VhYwP pic.twitter.com/eUJ7LMmaiR — NESSA (@nessnitty) May 22, 2020

After plenty of people caught wind of the issue and raised it on social media, the website has been corrected. NFL.com now labels Colin Kaepernick as an unrestricted free agent.

Thank you to everyone who held the @NFL accountable for falsely reporting that Colin “retired” on their website. They heard you loud & clear bc the NFL put the accurate description that @Kaepernick7 is a Unrestricted Free Agent (UFA). Tell them to stop denying him employment. pic.twitter.com/klK7a6qRTY — NESSA (@nessnitty) May 23, 2020

Kaepernick and former teammate Eric Reid settled their lawsuits against the NFL in February 2019, over a year after it was filed. Reid, a former Pro Bowler, went unsigned in the 2018 off-season, before the Carolina Panthers added him a few weeks into the season. He is a free agent once again, like Kaepernick.

