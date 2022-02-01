Colin Kaepernick Trending Following Brian Flores Lawsuit

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, the football world learned that former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL.

The former Dolphins coach filed a race discrimination class action suit against the NFL to shine light on racial injustices taking place. It didn’t take long for the football world to start equating Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL with former quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s.

The latter called out the NFL for racial biases and never played another down in the league. Flores admitted in his lawsuit that he might never coach in the league again after calling attention to how the league treats Black individuals.

“Ultimately, Flores recognizes he may become a martyr as far as his career goes, not unlike Kaepernick But he hopes his lawsuit increases the influence black individuals have in the hiring/firing process and incentivizes the hiring/retention of black HCs and GMs,” NFL reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques said.

“Everyone knew what the deal was in the NFL and yet Colin Kaepernick still never worked in the league again. These folks are beyond accountability or even the capacity for shame,” Slate writer Joel D. Anderson said.

One analyst hopes this situation will be different and Flores will be able to coach in the NFL once again.

“Pete Carroll should be on the phone with Brian Flores immediately. I don’t know that he’d have any interest in being a defensive coordinator right now, but… This can’t be another Kaepernick situation. He can’t be blackballed from the league for speaking out on real issues,” NFL analyst Corbin Smith said.

Kaepernick, 34, has not played in the NFL since 2016.