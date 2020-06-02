Colin Kaepernick’s Ex-Teammate Calls Out NFL Team Social Media Posts

On Tuesday morning, thousands of people and companies around the world turned social media feeds black for #BlackoutTuesday.

NFL teams joined in, posting completely black photos to their respective social media pages. The movement has been promoted by activists to observe, mourn and hopefully bring change in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Eric Reid, who is a free agent, called out several NFL teams for their posts this afternoon. He re-tweeted messages from the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers.

Reid, who played alongside Colin Kaepernick, had a message for He called out those teams for “blackballing” his former teammate from the league.

“I think you meant Blackball Tuesday…I digress,” Reid said on the 49ers post.

“Hypocrisy: the practice of claiming to have moral standards or beliefs to which one’s own behavior does not conform; pretense,” he said in another message.

I think you meant Blackball Tuesday…I digress https://t.co/S0r7IHd7DZ — Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) June 2, 2020

Reid joined Kaepernick in taking a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality and injustice. While the former 49ers quarterback hasn’t played in the league since 2016, Reid played one more season with the 49ers before moving on to another team.

He played two seasons with the Carolina Panthers before hitting free agency after the 2019 season. He’s been linked to several teams, including the Texans, who he called out this afternoon.

For now, he’s a free agent.