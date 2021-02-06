College Football Hall Of Famer, Former NFL Star Has Died

On Friday night, the college football and NFL worlds lost a beloved figure when a longtime San Francisco 49ers star passed away.

Charlie Krueger, a former Texas A&M and San Francisco 49ers standout, passed away this week. He was 84 years old.

“One of the longest tenured players in franchise history, Charlie was known as the ‘Textbook Tackle’ for his reputation as a technician and his tremendous strength,” the 49ers said in a statement. “He was a tough, resilient and smart player who looked out for his teammates, both on and off the field. We extend our condolences and prayers to his wife, Kris, and the entire Krueger family.”

The #49ers organization was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of defensive tackle Charlie Krueger on Friday, at the age of 84 in Clayton, CA. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) February 6, 2021

Krueger was a two-time All American at Texas A&M under then head coach Paul “Bear” Bryant. He played alongside 1957 Heisman Trophy winner John David Crow and future All-Pro linebacker Jack Pardee and future coach Gene Stallings.

He was later inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1983. After a standout career with the Aggies, the 49ers selected Krueger with the No. 9 overall pick in the 1958 NFL draft.

He spent 16 seasons as a member of the 49ers defensive line. Krueger made two Pro Bowls and received All Pro recognition in three seasons.

He had his jersey retired by the team after his retirement in 1973.