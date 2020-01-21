ESPN Analyst Has Strong Message For Jimmy Garoppolo Critics

Regardless of all the success the San Francisco 49ers are having this season, there are plenty of people out there still skeptical of Jimmy Garoppolo. However, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky is already sold on the former second-round pick out of Eastern Illinois.

Garoppolo didn’t have a great start to the season for the 49ers, but to be fair he was still knocking the rust off from his ACL injury.

During the second half of the season, Garoppolo took his game to new heights. He threw for four touchdowns not once but twice against the Arizona Cardinals, and then defeated Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints in a 48-46 shootout.

San Francisco punched its ticket into the Super Bowl with a dominant win over Green Bay in the NFC Championship. And yet, there are still a bunch of critics out there ready to knock down Garoppolo.

Critics pointed out that Garoppolo only attempted eight passes against the Packers on Sunday. Clearly, Orlovsky isn’t fond of the hate directed toward the 49ers quarterback.

Orlovsky went on Twitter to share the following message:

The Jimmy G slander is strong. The Jimmy G hate is strong. bring something better and different to table than “we don’t KNOW if he can” Highest passer rating while losing this year?

James Garoppolo He’s been clutch all season-multiple 4th qtr comebacks@49ers — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 21, 2020

The former Detroit Lions signal-caller certainly makes a strong point. Besides, it’s tough to make the Super Bowl without a quality quarterback in today’s era of football.

No one is denying that San Francisco has an elite defense and explosive ground attack. In fact, most of the credit for this season goes to those two units.

Garoppolo might not be the flashiest quarterback in the NFL, but he owns a 21-5 record as a starter in the regular season. He’s also 2-0 in the playoffs.

Herm Edwards once said “You play to win the game.” Well, the 49ers have done just that with Garoppolo under center.