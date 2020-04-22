Darrelle Revis Fires Back At Richard Sherman With ‘3 Facts’

If you thought Darrelle Revis and Richard Sherman would end their verbal warfare on social media, think again. The future Hall of Famers aren’t holding back their feelings on Twitter.

Sherman added fuel to the fire on Tuesday night by sharing a video of Revis getting beat by T.Y. Hilton. It didn’t take very long for the former New York Jets cornerback to fire back.

Usually, the two All-Pro cornerbacks just argue about football. This time around was a little different, as Revis brought up “3 facts” about Sherman and himself.

“I’m more handsome than him (Sherman) according to women,” Revis posted on Twitter. “I’m better at corner than him according to everyone. Shutdown corners are paid more than Zone 3 corners which I’m currently still am today.”

We’d be lying if we said we don’t want to see Sherman respond to these comments from Revis.

Regardless of what these two athletes say on social media, the reality is both have been exceptional talents and there are spots in Canton waiting for them. They own Super Bowl rings, several personal accolades and have locked up some of the best wideouts the NFL has ever seen.

Who are you siding with: Revis or Sherman?