Deebo Samuel Has Made A Decision On Training Camp

Deebo Samuel spent the entire NFL offseason sparking speculation about this future with the San Francisco 49ers. It appears he's made his decision.

Samuel reported to Niners' training camp this Tuesday, indicating he's committed to working things out with the team.

John Lynch added during a press conference just moments ago that Samuel and the 49ers have had productive discussions regarding an extension.

It appears both sides are confident a deal can get done.

"Deebo Samuel has reported to the team, #49ers GM John Lynch said. He said the club is focused on 'getting something done.' He said they’ve had a number of productive talks," tweeted Matt Maiocco.

Things are coming together for the 49ers.

It appears Deebo Samuel is committed to the NFC West franchise. As long as the two sides can get a deal done, this should be smooth sailing leading up to the 2022 season.

The Niners, meanwhile, are handing the quarterback reins over to Trey Lance. Kyle Shanahan said this Tuesday that the team is moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo.

That means Samuel will be catching passes from a new quarterback in 2022. It'll be interesting to see whether or not that impacts his production.