Deebo Samuel Reportedly Makes Decision On 49ers Minicamp

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 28: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers runs the ball for a first down in the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Levi's Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Despite all the rumors, it doesn't sound like 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is going anywhere - for now.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the current expectation is that Samuel will attend minicamp starting this Tuesday. That's a strong sign that he's ready to repair his relationship with the 49ers.

Earlier this month, 49ers general manager John Lynch told people at the Dwight Clark Legacy Series that Samuel will be a member of the team for this upcoming season.

“Well, we haven’t traded him. And I’ve used the word ‘fool’ — I’d be a fool to trade him — so no,” Lynch said. “And so, yes — he’ll be a part of the 49ers this year.”

Samuel didn't show up for the start of OTAs, but the 49ers never gave into his initial trade request. In fact, head coach Kyle Shanahan was adamant that he can mend this relationship.

During the 2021 season, Samuel had 77 receptions for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns. He also had 365 rushing yards on 59 carries.

If Samuel is going to remain in the Bay Area for the foreseeable future, he'll need a lucrative contract extension from the 49ers. That matter might be taken care of later this summer.