Deebo Samuel Names 3 "Toughest" Wide Receivers In NFL

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 03: Wide receiver Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes for a touchdown as he breaks a tackle by cornerback Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium on October 03, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Two days after the 49ers' win over the Chargers, All-Pro playmaker Deebo Samuel appeared on CBS Sports' "Maggie & Perloff." While on the show, he was asked to name the three toughest wide receivers in the NFL.

Samuel wasted no time giving his teammates some love, naming Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings as two of the toughest receivers in the league.

Then, Samuel decided to go outside of the Bay Area and select Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans as the final option.

It's tough to blame Samuel for supporting Aiyuk and Jennings, especially since the former has looked really good at times this season.

As for Evans, he has proven over the past nine seasons that he's an elite wideout capable of stretching the field.

If other players were in charge of making a list of the toughest wide receivers, Samuel would need to crack the top three. He's pretty much a running back lined up on the outside.

Last season, Samuel had over 1,700 scrimmage yards and 14 total touchdowns.

Samuel and the 49ers will be back in action on Monday night. They'll face the Cardinals in Mexico City.