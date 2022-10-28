Deebo Samuel Not Spotted At Practice Again On Friday

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

If the San Francisco 49ers are going to defeat the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday, they'll most likely have to do it without wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Samuel was not spotted on the practice field for the third day in a row. He's dealing with a hamstring injury.

49ers general manager John Lynch recently said the team will wait on Samuel. They won't just rule him out because he was unable to practice.

"Well, we haven’t had him the first two days, so that’s not great,” Lynch said, via 49ers Webzone. “But I can tell you that Deebo is working tirelessly. He doesn’t like missing games. He doesn’t want to miss this game. And as I’ve told you, with other top-line players, there’s certain guys where if they’re not practicing on Thursday, hey, they’re probably out. That’s not the case with Deebo. Deebo’s a guy you wait [for], and that’s what we’ll continue to do, to see that he can get healthy there before [the game]. But we’re not going to put Deebo in harm’s way."

Samuel hasn't been able to duplicate his success from the 2021 season, but he did have 115 receiving yards and a touchdown against the Rams earlier this month.

With the 49ers' bye week coming up, they could take a cautious approach.

The 49ers will announce Samuel's official status for Week 8 in the coming hours.