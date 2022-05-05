Look: Deebo Samuel Has Telling Hint On Social Media

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 22: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes during the game against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The 49ers defeated the Packers 13-10. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

Today's NFL stars have proven they're willing to use social media to send messages to their respective teams. That's why every move San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel makes is under a microscope.

Earlier this year, Samuel unfollowed the 49ers on Instagram and scrubbed most of his account.

On Wednesday night, however, 49ers fans noticed that Samuel is once again following the team's official account on Instagram.

This could end up meaning absolutely nothing. On the flip side, it could be a sign that Samuel's situation in San Francisco is improving.

The 49ers received trade offers for Samuel during the NFL Draft, but they said none of those offers were "remotely close" to their asking price.

Additionally, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan made it known that he has a great relationship with Samuel. As a result, he's hoping the two sides can work out a deal that's beneficial to them both.

“We have a great relationship with Deebo,” Shanahan told reporters, via ProFootballTalk. “I haven’t seen him a lot since the season ended. I think it’s a little bit easier when you’re dealing with people without screens and phones in front of you and what you guys read, whatever it is. Most of the world’s like that, I know my kids are. But I try not to get too caught up in it. You know somebody, they know you. And when there comes a time when it settles down — hopefully it’ll settle down more after this draft — and things get somewhat easier."

Samuel is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He's expected to receive a lucrative deal at some point in the future.