Deebo Samuel Out Thursday: NFL World Reacts

It's starting to look like San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel will miss this Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Samuel missed practice for the second day in a row. The All-Pro playmaker is nursing a hamstring injury.

The 49ers could elect to rest Samuel against the Rams, especially with their bye week waiting on the other side of this weekend.

With Samuel banged up, 49ers fans are not feeling too confident about this Sunday's game.

"I don’t envision Deebo playing in this game," one fan tweeted. "Pretty big deal as he has been a Rams killer in his career. Missing him and Juice will be tough to deal with. Good a week as any for CMC to be ready for a full workload

Another fan sarcastically said, "Everything is fine surely we won't start off 3-5 again!"

Samuel had six receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown when the 49ers faced the Rams earlier this season.

If Samuel is inactive this Sunday, the 49ers will lean heavily on Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey.

San Francisco will announce Samuel's status for Week 8 on Friday.