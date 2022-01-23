Deebo Samuel Shares Encouraging Postgame Injury News

49ers playmaker Deebo Samuel looks to be all good after limping off the field late in the fourth quarter.

On a crucial third down, Samuel got the ball and got a first down to keep the drive alive before looking a bit banged up after.

Samuel spoke to NFL Network after the game and confirmed that his ankle got twisted up.

“My ankle got twisted up and I got scared there for a minute, but I’ll be all right,” Samuel said.

Having Samuel be healthy for the NFC Championship Game next Sunday will be massive for the 49ers as he’s been their best offensive weapon all season.

For Saturday night’s game, he finished with 44 yards on three receptions but also rushed for 39 yards on nearly four yards a carry.

He does it all for the 49ers’ offense and currently has 1,405 receiving yards and 365 rushing yards along with 14 combined touchdowns.

San Francisco will play the winner of the L.A.-Tampa Bay matchup next Sunday with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.