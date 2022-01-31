Deebo Samuel Shares Honest Admission On His Future

2021 was the year San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel established himself as one of the NFL’s most versatile weapons. But with free agency looming next year, he has some thoughts on his future.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Samuel expressed uncertainty regarding his future in San Francisco. He said that a contract extension is out of his hands now.

“That is not my call. That is out of my hands,” Samuel said, via ProFootballTalk.

Samuel has one year left on his rookie contract and is set to make just under $4 million in 2022. But given how he played in 2021, it’s clear that he’s far outplayed his current deal.

In the regular season Samuel had over 1,700 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns. He was the 49ers’ leading receiver and second leading rusher, and led the team in all touchdown categories.

Deebo Samuel was a second round pick out of South Carolina in the 2019 NFL Draft and showed a lot of potential in his first two NFL seasons. But there’s no doubt that Samuel was one of the best receivers in the entire league this past year.

Samuel was just added to the Pro Bowl as an alternate and earned First-Team All-Pro honors. Though while those accolades came as a wide receiver, he was almost equally effective as a backfield running back.

Ultimately, Samuel might not be the biggest priority for the 49ers in the offseason to come. They have to figure out their quarterback situation first and then move on to who those quarterbacks are throwing to.

But if there’s one player who’s deserved to be made a priority, it’s Deebo Samuel.