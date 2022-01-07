Deebo Samuel Shares How Jimmy Garoppolo Looked In Practice

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was once again limited in practice Thursday as he tries to fight through a torn ligament in his right thumb.

Garoppolo suffered a grade three UCL sprain in the thumb on his throwing hand in San Francisco’s loss to the Tennessee Titans on December 23. The veteran QB also reportedly has a chipped bone in the digit.

Garoppolo did not play in San Francisco’s Week 17 game against the Houston Texans, but is expected to start the finale this weekend, as long as his thumb allows it. He threw at practice for the third straight day today and wide receiver Deebo Samuel seemed to think things went well.

Samuel told reporters that “Jimmy looked like Jimmy” in his limited action this afternoon.

In 14 starts this season, Garoppolo has thrown for 3,494 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. If he can’t play this weekend, rookie Trey Lance will start Sunday’s must-win game against the Los Angeles Rams.

San Francisco (9-6) needs a win over LA or a Saints loss against the Atlanta Falcons in order to clinch a playoff berth.