Deebo Samuel Won't Play This Weekend: Fans React

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 28: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers runs the ball for a first down in the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Levi's Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

After missing Friday's practice due to injury, Deebo Samuel was officially ruled out for this Sunday's game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams.

Samuel has been dealing with a hamstring strain. Though he played last Sunday, it was clearly bothering him enough to keep him off the practice field this entire week.

Of course, Samuel's absence could play a significant role in this weekend's game. Last time these two teams met, the All-Pro wideout had 115 receiving yards and a touchdown.

49ers fans are understandably upset that Samuel will miss this pivotal NFC West showdown.

"Every day is pain," one fan replied to the news.

"Not good," another fan tweeted.

"I'm kinda over this season," a third fan said.

Samuel isn't the only key player on the 49ers who's injured at the moment. Defensive lineman Arik Armstead, linebacker Dre Greenlaw and fullback Kyle Juszczyk have also been ruled out.

With the bye week coming up, the 49ers will try to sweep their season series with the Rams and then get some much-needed rest.