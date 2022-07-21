Look: Deebo Samuel's Main Problem With 49ers Revealed

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 16: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes during the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The 49ers defeated the Cowboys 23-17. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

The trade rumors surrounding Deebo Samuel have been silenced since the NFL Draft, but that doesn't mean all is well.

While on The Rich Eisen Show this Wednesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provided an update on Samuel's situation with the San Francisco 49ers.

Rapoport revealed that Samuel's biggest issue with the 49ers is the way he's used in Kyle Shanahan's offense.

Samuel doesn't want to receive a ton of carries this upcoming season.

"Do they show him a plan going forward where he's not going to be in a position to be worn down and have his career shorten, which I think was the worry before" Rapoport said. "He's a dynamic player, he's a great weapon, but he's not a running back. And he doesn't want to be a running back."

Last season, Samuel had 365 rushing yards on 59 carries. In the postseason, he had 27 carries in three games.

With the market for wide receivers at an all-time high, Samuel should be able to break the bank at some point in the next 12 months.

If the 49ers want Samuel to be a part of their long-term plans, they might need to make a strong offer before Week 1.