Dez Bryant Teases Potential NFL Team For 2020 Season

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant has not played in an NFL game since 2017. The former All-Pro wide receiver is hoping that’ll change soon, though.

An NFC contender could be emerging as a potential destination for Bryant in 2020.

The San Francisco 49ers recently lost wide receiver Deebo Samuel to injury. The promising wide receiver suffered a broken foot injury on Tuesday and he’ll likely miss regular season games.

A 49ers player has a replacement in mind. San Francisco wide receiver Kendrick Bourne tweeted at Bryant on Sunday.

Bryant responded to the 49ers wide receiver with a tweet of his own on Sunday night. He appears to be interested in the idea.

Bryant was one of the best wide receivers in the NFL during his time with the Cowboys. He played in Dallas from 2010-17. The former first-round NFL Draft pick was a three-time Pro Bowler and a first-team All-Pro in 2014.

The former Cowboys wide receiver has been updating his physical status on his social media pages over the last several months.

“One day At a time,” he wrote on Instagram earlier this week.

It would certainly be fun to see Bryant back on an NFL team for the 2020 season. The 49ers could make sense for Bryant following Samuel’s injury.