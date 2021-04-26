We’d all like an answer on who the San Francisco 49ers will select with the No. 3 overall pick. According to ESPN NFL reporter Dianna Russini, though, even the Niners don’t know who they’re going to pick yet.

San Francisco will select who it believes to be its next franchise quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick this Thursday. There’s three obvious options: Mac Jones, Justin Fields and Trey Lance.

Analyst predictions and rumors have been all over the place leading up to the draft. Fields began as the obvious fit. It then transitioned to Jones, who many believe is Kyle Shanahan‘s preferred option. Lance, meanwhile, appears to have made a late run into the mix. Todd McShay’s newest report even indicates it’s a 50-50 split between Jones and Lance for the Niners.

Obviously, we’d all love an answer to the Niners’ No. 3 pick mystery. But Russini said during ESPN’s Get Up! on Monday even San Francisco doesn’t know which quarterback it’ll take on Thursday. They mystery continues.

.@diannaESPN says the 49ers are still making up their minds about which QB to take at No. 3.@MelKiperESPN says he's leaning 70% Mac Jones, 20% Trey Lance, and still 10% Justin Fields gets selected at that position. pic.twitter.com/tV0bjzhm98 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 26, 2021

The 49ers are keeping this entire situation close to their chest. But it’s hard to believe they gave up so many assets to acquire the No. 3 pick, all while still not knowing which quarterback they’d use it on.

Regardless, whichever quarterback heads to the Bay Area is in a perfect position. He’ll be surrounded by a stellar roster and one of the best front offices in the NFL.

The 49ers will eventually move on from Jimmy Garoppolo, whether that be this off-season, some point during the 2021 season or 2022 off-season. The incoming rookie quarterback will then have an opportunity to take over one of the best offenses in the league.

Right now, the Niners are reportedly still unsure who they’ll take with the No. 3 pick. It looks like we’ll have to wait until Thursday night to find out.