Dolphins, 49ers Reportedly Agree To Blockbuster Trade

On Friday afternoon, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter shocked the NFL world when he announced a massive trade.

According to a report from Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers are making a bold move up in the 2021 draft. San Francisco is reportedly trading up to No. 3 in the draft, taking over the Miami Dolphins selection.

Schefter revealed the 49ers are trading the No. 12 overall pick and a third-round pick from the 2021 draft along with first rounds picks from the 2022 and 2023 drafts to make the selection.

While the move signifies the 49ers will take a quarterback with the selection, Schefter noted the team didn’t move up with one quarterback in mind.

“And the 49ers did not trade up with one QB in mind,” he reported. “They traded up because they’re good with the options that will be their at No. 3.”

Filed to ESPN: Dolphins trading No. 3 overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers for the No. 12 pick, a 2021 third-round pick (SF’s comp pick for Robert Saleh hiring) and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023, per sources. Blockbuster deal with massive ramifications for years to come. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 26, 2021

Schefter also noted that the trade doesn’t signify the end of the line for starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. He said the team still plans to have Jimmy G on the roster when the 2021 season kicks off.

That, of course, could just be a smokescreen to entice other teams to give up more in trade value for the former Super Bowl starting quarterback.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will select Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick. The New York Jets will then likely select BYU’s Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick – if we had to guess.

That will leave Ohio State’s Justin Fields and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance as possible options for the 49ers at No. 3.